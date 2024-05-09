BEWARE: Texas Man Gets Bitten By a Copperhead Snake Hiding in an Unusual Place

Springtime in Texas may mean some nicer weather (in between thunderstorms), but it also means snakes. There are precautions that you can take today to avoid being a snakebite victim tomorrow. The first one: don't stick your hand into places you can't see.

We've all heard of the occasional snake in your shoe, under your porch, or even in your dog's house, but this may be one of the last places you'd expect to come across a copperhead snake.

According to a story from NEWS4SanAntonio one man was shocked when he was bitten by a copperhead that had been trying to stay cool inside of his toolbox.

When the homeowner reached for his tools, a copperhead snake bit him in the hand. Fortunately for the man, it was considered a "dry bite" and he never had any symptoms. via News 4

There are four kinds of venomous snakes in Texas: coral snakes, copperheads, cottonmouths (water moccasins) and rattlesnakes.

William Garvin, the supervisor of the reptile department at Caldwell Zoo, tells KLTV that the three most common venomous snakes found here in East Texas are the western cottonmouth (commonly known as the water moccasin), the timber rattlesnake, and the most common, copperhead.

Here's what the Texas Parks and Wildlife recommends you do to avoid dangerous encounters with snakes:

Keep the lawn around your home trimmed low.

Remove any brush, wood, rock, or debris piles from around the residence - they make great hiding places for snakes and their prey - rodents.

Always wear shoes while outside and never put your hands where you cannot see them.

Be careful when stepping over fallen logs and rock outcroppings.

Take care along creek banks and underbrush