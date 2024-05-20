Everyone living in Texas wants to live a long and healthy life, we can do things to help extend our period here on earth but ultimately, we are all going to pass away at some point. I am not trying to be negative, it’s just the facts of life. The most important thing is to have as much fun before that time comes. But what are some of the factors that go into someone's life expectancy. Let’s dive a little deeper into the average life expectancy for people living here in Texas.

When looking at statistics for seniors in Texas it was interesting to see that about 12.9% of the Texas population is seniors or about 3.7 million people. Our state still has work to do when caring for our seniors, as Texas ranks 40th in health care for seniors. We have so many fantastic health professionals in Texas, but it can be difficult to provide care for all the rural areas across the state.

More Demographics Regarding Senior Citizens in Texas

When looking at the demographics of Texas seniors currently it was fascinating that over 55% of the popular is female, although when you think about it, guys tend to be involved in more risky behavior. Stats also show that women are involved in fewer vehicle accidents and people in the southern states tend to smoke more cigarettes which can cause a lower life expectancy.

Let’s See How the Life Expectancy in Texas

Let’s see how Texas stacks up when it comes to comparing all U.S. states when it comes to life expectancy.