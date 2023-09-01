Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth to Host Texas’ Biggest Festival in ’23

Fort Worth, TX, get ready. Over the past decade, Gordy’s Hwy 30 Music Fest has become a Southern Idaho destination location for Texas Music lovers. But this fall, Gordy will be coming to Texas to see if The Lone Star State can handle another massive music festival.

And you won't want to miss this, Gordy and company aren't cutting corners. Gordy's Hwy 30 Music Fest - Texas Edition will feature headliners: Zach Bryan, Cody Jinks, Dierks Bentley, and Koe Wetzel, for the massive four day event.

Gordy's HWY30 Texas Edition is bringing 30+ incredible bands, ~8,000 camping spots, over 4 days, 1 Texas-Size stage, all at the legendary Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas

The festival kicks off on Thursday, October 19th at Texas Motor Speedway and goes through Sunday October 22nd. There are still tickets and campsites available.

This lineup has everything: Koe Wetzel, Zach Bryan, Cody Jinks, Dierks Bentley, Shane Smith & The Saints, Muscadine Bloodline, American Aquarium, Mike and the Moonpies, Diplo Presents: Thomas Wesley, Staind, Gary Clark Jr., Ashley McBryde, Cody Canada & The Departed, Ray Wylie Hubbard, Kat Hasty, Brothers Osborne, Jake Worthington, Pecos & the Rooftops, Priscilla Block, Tanner Usrey, and many more.

Ladies and Gentlemen, start your engines!

