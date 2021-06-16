Get our free mobile app

Spilling the T live on television could cost you your job!

What was supposed to be a live news report covering the latest heatwave in South Texas turned into an immediate suspension when Houston reporter, Ivory Hecker, spilled the T, accusing her supervisors at Fox26 KRIV-TV of "muzzling her."

It didn't take long for the live video to become a media sensation, it also didn't take long for reporter Ivory Hecker to get fired.

After her explosive live "weather report" she received a call from one of her supervisors from the station which was recorded. The caller, Lee Meier, Assistant News Director at Fox-26 KRIV-TV, not surprisingly offered, " Alright, I wanted to call you to let you know you are suspended effective immediately."

Several Youtube videos are available like this one from Daily Blast LIVE covering the story.

What topic was Ivory Heckler "muffled" over?

Ivory Hecker eluded that she would be partnering with Project Veritas to release information about the censorship she faced as a journalist including her reporting and commentary on the COVID drug hydroxychloroquine.

What is 'Project Veritas'?

According to their website, Projectveritas.com, "James O’Keefe established Project Veritas in 2011 as a non-profit journalism enterprise to continue his undercover reporting work. Today, Project Veritas investigates and exposes corruption, dishonesty, self-dealing, waste, fraud, and other misconduct in both public and private institutions to achieve a more ethical and transparent society." Their webpage goes on the offer, "Project Veritas journalists working undercover on their own or by, with and through idealistic insiders bring to the American people the corrupt private truths hidden behind the walls of their institutions."

Here is the Project Veritas interview on their Project Veritas Youtube Channel

Ivory Hecker says you, the viewer, are being deceived.

Let us know on our station app what you think about the Ivory Hecker story.

