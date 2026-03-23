(KNUE-FM) Most Texans know there are serious consequences to your actions if you decide to break the law in Texas. Now there is one former correctional officer that is about to learn that lesson after he allegedly smuggled tobacco into an East Texas prison unit by stuffing it into burritos.

According to CBS 19, 56-year-old James Byron Thibideaux was booked into the Rusk County Jail on charges of prohibited substances in a correctional facility and bribery on March 12. He was released two days later, and his bond was set at $15,000.

READ MORE: East Texas Women Arrested in Jail Drug Smuggling Case

What Investigators Found Inside the Prison

According to the arrest report, an Office of Inspector General investigator was contacted by staff at the Bradshaw Unit in Henderson about contraband (tobacco) being found inside a bathroom trash can within the unit. Just before the tobacco was found, staff reported that Thibideaux was seen exiting the bathroom.

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How the Alleged Smuggling Scheme Worked

Thibideaux then admitted to dropping the burritos that contained the tobacco inside the bathroom trash can with the intention of having the tobacco delivered to an inmate. He then told investigators that he had already received payment through CashApp for the delivery of the tobacco.

What Happens Next in the Case

There is no word on when Thibideaux will make his next court appearance to face these charges, but we will try to keep you updated as this case continues.

Remember that it is illegal for anyone to try and bring any items into a prison facility, and if you are caught trying to do so there will be serious consequences.

All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

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