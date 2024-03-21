Why’d No One Tell Me About This Texas Park Full of Life-Sized Dinosaurs Yet?

Ok, why'd no one tell me about this rad park outside of Austin, TX? My family and I were just there for Spring Break, we'd have definitely gone to visit.

It's called The Dinosaur Park, it's just outside of Austin in Bastrop and it's full of realistic life-size dinosaur exhibits that let you and your kids see the different skin and color variations. It's like a real-life Jurassic Park, except the chance of these taking over is absoulutely zero.

According to the park's website, the statues range in size from the 2-foot-long Compsognathus to the 123-foot Diplodocus, which I just learned is one of the longest dinosaurs that ever lived.

They've got it set up wonderfully. You "walk through a tree-lined nature trail the dinosaurs sit back from the trail, situated among plants, trees, and rocks, making it easy to imagine real dinosaurs in a natural environment."

My kids would love this. "The Dinosaur Park is an educational and fun place, where everyone can learn about the majestic animals that ruled our earth for over 150 million years." And they've got more activities too, including a fossil dig, playground, picnic area, and more.

The park is open Wednesday through Sunday from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm, according to their site, and good news, is they are open on most school holidays. Please see the calendar for more details.

Admission Rates and General Information. Note: Prices are subject to change without notice and admission tickets are not available for purchase online.

Adults and Teens: $11.00

Children (ages 2 - 12): $10.00

Children 23 months and under are FREE

