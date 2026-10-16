TEXAS -- If you're planning to pick up a pumpkin or two for Halloween, here's something you might not realize, and I sure didn't. Texas pumpkin farmers have had a pretty tough growing season this year. In fact, drought conditions reduced pumpkin yields by an estimated 30% to 40% in one of the state's biggest pumpkin-producing areas.

But before you start worrying about finding a decent jack-o'-lantern, there's some good news.

Texas Pumpkin Farmers Are Feeling the Drought

According to Texas A&M AgriLife Extension, farmers in Floyd County, known as the Pumpkin Capital of Texas, experienced extreme drought throughout the summer.

Mark Carroll, an AgriLife Extension agent in Floyd County, said 2026 is the driest year he's seen in his 20 years working in the area.

Even irrigation couldn't completely make up for the lack of rainfall. Growers started the season with little to no moisture in the soil beneath the surface, making it difficult to keep the crop thriving even with supplemental watering.

The drought reduced yields by an estimated 30% to 40% across the state's pumpkin acreage in the area, and the harvest wrapped up about one to two weeks earlier than usual because there were fewer pumpkins to pick.

Will Pumpkins Cost More This Halloween?

Fortunately, the outlook for shoppers is more encouraging. Carroll said pumpkin prices have remained relatively steady over the past three years, and pumpkins from other growing regions can help meet demand.

So while Texas growers have had a difficult season, the reduced harvest isn't expected to cause major price increases or leave shoppers without pumpkins for Halloween.

That's encouraging news for those of us who love decorating for fall. Still, it's a different story for the farmers.

Growing costs remain high, and producing fewer pumpkins means less income from a crop that's already expensive to grow.

Texas Farmers Grow More Than 200 Pumpkin Varieties

Texas farmers grow more than 200 varieties of pumpkins, including those used for carving, baking, and decorating. And while the pumpkin supply appears sufficient for Halloween, this year's harvest is another reminder of how much our farmers depend on the weather.

So if you happen to find yourself wandering through a pumpkin patch this weekend, perhaps give those pumpkins a little extra appreciation. Not to mention the farmers.

They've had quite a summer.

Read More: The Best Pumpkin Patches Across East Texas for Fall Fun