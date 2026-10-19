Texas ranked 48th out of 50 states in WalletHub’s 2026 Safest States in America report, placing the Lone Star State among the three lowest-ranked states overall. As a proud Texan, I have to admit that ranking caught my attention and it also made me question how one study can capture what it's really like to live in a state as big and diverse as Texas.

What Exactly Goes Into Ranking Texas?

The rankings looked at states for personal & residential safety, financial safety, road work safety, workplace safety, and emergency preparedness safety. All I believe to be important. And I also realize that Texas is a gigantic state, so it's difficult to accurately rank all of these categories correctly.

READ MORE: Laredo, Texas Named Most Affordable City in the U.S.

Texas Is One of the Least Safe States, According to This Study

But do you really think that Texas is unsafe? I don't think so. And I also wonder if these stats were created by anyone who has spent more than a day visiting Texas. My guess is this is some sort of AI algorithm that someone just hit publish on.

You don't see things like riots taking place here where if you watch some of the big news channels it seems like that is taking place in other big cities.

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Texas Has Plenty of Room to Improve, but I'm Still Proud to Call It Home

Sure, are there things that could be improved in Texas. Of course, but the same could be said about any location. It's just hard for me to believe that Texas is as unsafe as this report states.

What do you think? Do you believe that Texas is unsafe? I would love to know your thoughts. Feel free to email me anytime at billy.jenkins@townsquaremedia.com.

Ranking East Texas Cities for Safest Communities Here is a look at some of the safest cities in East Texas and where they ranked compared to all cities in Texas. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins