There is a large population in Texas that love dogs, obviously, not everyone, but dogs are very popular. And let’s be honest, what is not to love, we are talking about furry four-legged friends that want to show us unconditional love. Everyone is going to have their own personal favorites when it comes to dog breeds but for the most part all dogs just want to show you love.

While we all have our own favorite dog breeds there are some that are way more popular than others. It seems like we always see retrievers, bulldogs, or good-looking shepherd dogs. If you want to see the most popular dog breeds in the state of Texas, you can see those here. But there are also lots of dog breeds that you don’t see all that often. While they aren’t as well-known these dog breeds can be wonderful furry family members.

Why Are Some Dog Breeds More Popular Than Others?

Experts say there are a few factors that go into dog breeds being more popular than others. Some of the factors can include what it takes to take care of the animal, other factors could be as simple as owners wanting a specific look or color of a dog. But please remember, if you are thinking about getting a dog, remember to rescue one from a shelter that is waiting for a forever home.

Let’s Look at the Rare Dog Breeds

According to Newsweek, here is a look at the 10 rarest dog breeds. Enjoy looking at all the pictures of dogs!

10 Most Rare Dog Breeds Here is a look at the 10 most rare dog breeds, while they are still adorable, they just aren't seen as often as other dog breeds. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins

