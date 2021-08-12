Texas Restaurants Can’t Ask For Proof Of Vaccination Status

Get our free mobile app

You've heard a lot of talk about vaccine passports and private businesses in other cities and states asking customers about their vaccination status. While some states are moving in that direction. Texas is not. In fact a couple of restaurants just found out what they were doing wasn't allowed.

In Texas, two restaurants were contacted by the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission because they were asking customers to prove their vaccination status. The restaurants located in Austin, Launderette and Fresa's, had announced earlier in the week that they would begin requiring vaccination proof in order to eat at their establishments.

The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission found out about the requirement and contacted the restaurants to advise them that what they were doing was actually against the law.

In June, Governor Abbott signed Senate Bill 968 into law. That bill forbids government entities and businesses from asking for or requiring proof of vaccination. Businesses that go against the law risk losing contracts and licenses with the State of Texas. They could even lose their operating permits.

According to KXAN, the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission said both restaurants were quick to walk back their policy.

TABC says managers at the Austin restaurants "weren’t aware of the full requirements of the law and immediately took steps to comply.” Launderette confirmed on its Instagram page vaccinations are not required, but guests are required to “wear masks indoors when not seated at a table.”

The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission has not taken formal action against any restaurant yet, and they told KXAN in a statement that they would rather educate than take action against anyone.

