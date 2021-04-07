A driver was arrested in East Texas for human smuggling after police pulled over a 2008 GMC Yukon with 21 men inside.

Sounds like something out of a clown car movie, right?

According to an article from our news partners at KWTX, this happened in Mills County, about half way between Waco and San Angelo.

According to a Facebook post, Mills County Sheriff Clint Hammonds said Deputies pulled over the Yukon around 4:30p in Center City on HWY 84 for a traffic violation.

“Deputies observed 21 men inside the vehicle and determined that all the individuals were from Guatemala and were in the United States illegally.” Hammond said.

The driver, Pedro Roda-Lucas, 21, was arrested and admitted that he was to be paid $450 a person once they arrived to Georgia.

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers and Texas Parks And Wildlife game wardens were called in to help secure and interview the other men, none of which had any money or cell phones on them.

Hammonds said that United States Border Patrol were contacted and told him that "because (of) President Biden’s new orders on immigration that they would not be taking them into custody," and to "let them go if we did not have any offenses against them.”

The other 20 men were taken to the Fellowship Baptist Church and given food and water.

So what's the deal with the clown car smuggling technique? About a month ago, 13 people were killed when a car smuggling 25 immigrants crashed in California. Fortunately that wasn't the case here in Texas, but it could have easily been. Cars and SUV's are not meant to transport that many people at once.

Leave that to the clowns in the circus act.

