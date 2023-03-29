Why Is Texas&#8217; State Flower The Bluebonnet?

Here in Texas, we don’t play about our bluebonnets. The bluebonnet is the Texas state flower and has been as long as I can remember. A lot of people don’t know that the bluebonnet flowers meaning is bravery and sacrifice. In fact, the bluebonnet is used across the U.S. for the purpose of decoration, as they are very attractive. It's even believed that planning bluebonnets outside the house can create good luck for you.

DID YOU KNOW WHY THE BLUEBONNET IS TEXAS' STATE FLOWER?

But I needed to know why Texas would choose the bluebonnet to be its state flower. Don’t get me wrong, I love a beautiful bluebonnet, but there are sunflowers in other states that are just as gorgeous, so why this particular flower?

According to Texas Proud, after "a heated flower war in 1901" (their colorful description, not mine), the National Society Of Colonial Dames of America successfully convinced the Texas legislators to choose the bluebonnet as an homage to many brave Texas Pioneer women.

WAS THE BLUEBONNET THE FIRST CHOICE FOR THE TEXAS STATE FLOWER?

The first flower that was actually nominated was the cotton plant, meant to symbolize our state's economic independence and growth. Let’s be honest, though - cotton isn’t the most attractive flower/plant out there.

I feel like we made a really good decision appointing the bluebonnet our state flower. So keep in mind the next time you see a bluebonnet, it symbolizes how tough and brave Texas women are.

 

