Texas State Representative Crashes Corvette and is Arrested for DWI

Hello Pot. Hello Kettle. I would like you to meet Texas State Representative Dan Huberty.

According to a report form the Texas Tribune, State Representative Dan Huberty was arrested Friday, April 23 after he crashed his corvette into a mini van while driving under the influence.

Last night I was driving under the influence of alcohol and involved in a minor automobile accident in Montgomery... Posted by Dan Huberty on Saturday, April 24, 2021

Representative Huberty took to Facebook to express his remorse, and stated that he is seeking treatment, but did not specify exactly what kind of treatment. For the sake of Texans, I hope this treatment is taken seriously and not just used as a vacation.

According to the Montgomery County Police Reporter, it was just after 9 PM when local law enforcement responded to an accident at FM 1314 and Valley Ranch in Porter. Representive Huberty allegedly failed to stop at a red light and drove directly into a mini van. Representative Hubert told officials that he was returning from the session in Austin.

According to the Texas State Constitution, Article 3, Section 14- PRIVILEGE FROM ARREST DURING LEGISLATIVE SESSION. Senators and Representatives shall, except in cases of treason, felony, or breach of the peace, be privileged from arrest during the session of the Legislature, and in going to and returning from the same. Unfortunately for Representative Huberty, he wasn't able to escape arrest because his DWI is considered a breach of peace.

Huberty's bond was set at $1,500 and he has since bonded out of the Montgomery County Jail.

Representative Huberty of District 127 became a House member in 2011, and has been re-elected to this seat five times and is serving in his sixth legislative session. Not sure if we'll be seeing him serving a seventh any time soon.

The Tribune reports that Huberty worked with Mothers Against Drunk Driving and Students Against Drunk Driving for nearly 20 years.

