Texas Teacher Aide Fired, Jailed for Inappropriate Actions Toward Students
It's a story we are hearing all too often in Texas, and beyond, nowadays, an inappropriate relationship between a teacher and a student. It's heartbreaking that an adult who is supposed to be a leader for our children would take advantage of those children. This latest story comes right out of our backyard in Tyler, Texas. Tyler ISD recently had to fire a teacher's aide for having an inappropriate relationship with a student but was also accused of inappropriate touching and soliciting photos of other students.
JBraylon Dewayne Fears
20-year-old JBraylon Dewayne Fears was fired from Tyler ISD after a staff member reported their concerns on the Safe2SpeakUp! App. Fears was fired immediately and information was turned over to police. Fears was arrested on Thursday, May 2, and booked into the Smith County Jail on online solicitation of a minor, employing a child for a sexual performance and two counts of improper relationship with a student charges. His bond was set at $600,000.
Fears was in a teacher-student relationship with a student from another Tyler ISD campus reports state. Students also told police that Fears would flirt with them, touch them inappropriately and ask for photos of them through Snapchat (CBS 19).
Questioned by Police
When questioned by police, Fears denied any of the accusations. It wasn't until text messages between him and the student he was in a relationship with were brought up that he admitted to the relationship. He also admitted to requesting photos from other students.
Tyler ISD has a zero tolerance policy in place for its teachers and employees that results in immediate termination and information turned over to authorities. A letter was sent to parents explaining what happened. Students will also have access to counselors on campus to talk about this situation.
