One Texas Teacher’s Viral Message of Love For Her Kids As We Head Into Summer

Once again another teacher is showing us just how much she loves and cares for our kids. One Texas teacher's beautiful words of encouragement to her class may bring a tear to your eye.

While summer is here, this is a great reminder of how much Texas teachers care about our kids. I've got a fifth grader who took the STAAR test a few weeks ago; for those who aren't familiar with it, it's an exam that is required by the State of Texas.

These tests are "designed to measure what students are learning in each grade and whether or not they are ready for the next grade." It can be a tough time for parents, teachers, and of course the children.

To help relieve some of the stress in her class, 26-year-old teacher, Chrishae Powell (@thatssochrishae) asked her kid's parents for a special message of encouragement for the kids, which she surprised them with right before the test. Judging from the smiles on their faces, Powell accomplished what she set out to do.

“Imagine right before you take a state exam … You open an unexpected letter from an adult who loves you so much.” - Chrishae Powell.

The video has garnered millions of views and it's still going strong. And, yes, the comments section is wonderful too: “Never knew state testing would make me tear up." "This is so amazing. Their proud little faces were so sweet." and “I’m too emotional lol.” are just a few of the ringing endorsements.

After her video went viral, of course, there were a lot of questions, like what about kids who don't have parents? In a follow clip she took the time to answer several of them.

And just because we'll never say it enough, thank you to all the teachers out there.

