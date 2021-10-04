We all have been "half-asleep" when we go to the bathroom in the middle of the night, or maybe stubble to the kitchen and grab a glass of water. But stabbing your twin sister to death, is a whole different ball game. According to WFAA, one Texas teen is claiming that he was asleep when he took a knife to his twin sister and took her life.

Seventeen year old, Benjamin Elliott explained in a Harris County courtroom that he was sleeping when he committed the crime sometime between 2:30 a.m. and 3:00 a.m. After stabbing his sister he somehow realized he wasn't dreaming then pulled the knife out of his sister's neck, applied pressure to the wound with a pillow, and called 911.

Benjamin Elliot Then Started CPR on His Sister After Stabbing Her

After realizing what he had just done, and calling 911, Benjamin was assisted by dispatchers to perform CPR. She was stabbed twice in the neck, and in the 911 call you could hear both of their parents screaming and crying in the background. Unfortunately, there was nothing that could be done, Meghan Elliott

Police Questioned Benjamin Regarding Drug or Alcohol Use

Benjamin was questioned by police about drugs and alcohol but claims he was completely sober, and isn't affected by any sleeping conditions. Law enforcement had no choice and charged Benjamin with first-degree murder and was given a $100,000 bond.

Family friends say that Benjamin and Meghan had a good relationship, which makes this event even more tragic.

What do you believe should be the punishment for Benjamin in this case?

