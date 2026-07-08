An East Texas man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison after shooting at law enforcement during a high-speed chase. According to KETK, the Grand Saline man was sentenced earlier this month after being found guilty on two counts of aggravated assault against a public servant.

Why Connor Lane Scott Was Sentenced to 30 Years

20-year-old Connor Lane Scott was first arrested back in May 2025 after he was in a vehicle with three other people and led Wood County deputies on a high-speed chase.

The pursuit began after law enforcement arrived at the Lake Holbrook recreational area after they received reports of underage drinking and a firearm being brandished at a teenage girl, and a threat to shoot at law enforcement.

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Deputies Say Suspect Fired Seven Shots

Scott as well as three others got into an SUV and left the scene after law enforcement arrived, which initiated the chase that reached speeds of 112 mph. The district attorney's office said that Scott shot at patrol vehicles seven times during the pursuit.

The chase went through Grand Saline where the suspects eventually fled from the vehicle and entered a home. Once inside the house, three of the suspects were taken into custody, but Scott was nowhere to be found.

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Suspect Captured After Overnight Search

The next day deputies apprehended Scott and charged him with aggravated assault against a public servant.

Last Wednesday Scott pleaded guilty to both counts of aggravated assault against a public servant. He was sentenced to 30 years in prison and ordered to pay $2,500 in fines and court costs.

No law enforcement officers were injured during the incident. Authorities say the case highlights the dangers of fleeing from police.

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