(KNUE-FM) One Texas school day went completely wrong when several students were taken to a nearby hospital after reportedly eating THC edibles. It’s being reported that emergency crews responded to Shoemaker High School after some students reported feeling ill from a THC-laced food item.

Emergency Crews Respond to Shoemaker High School

The details were released by Chron, regarding emergency crews visiting Shoemaker High School, part of Killeen ISD after several students began feeling sick. Paramedics began evaluating students, all of whom are expected to recover with no serious problems.

How THC Edibles Ended Up on Campus

The report adds that school administrators are working to determine how many students were affected and how they obtained the suspected illegal THC substance.

It’s common knowledge that some of the THC-laced edibles can now look just like any other regular snack, but the effects can be delayed and powerful after being consumed.

Officials Remind Parents About Substance Awareness

The school principal said that this instance would be handled in accordance with the Killeen ISD Student Code of Conduct but also mentioned that this would be a great time for parents to talk to their kids about the dangers of consuming unknown substances.

School administrators are working to find out what exactly was consumed by the students and how it ended up on campus in the first place.

This is not the first time Texas students have been hospitalized after THC-products were consumed at school. But these products are illegal not only on school grounds, but in Texas altogether. There are serious consequences for anyone found to have THC-products in the Lone Star State.

