A Beautiful Texas Town Now Named Among Most Difficult To Pronounce In U.S.

A small East Texas town has been named one of the most difficult-to-pronounce towns in the country, and you will understand why once you attempt to read it.

We sometimes take for granted just how wild the English language is, nothing truly makes sense in the first place -- countless viral TikToks and Reels have proven this. And then you mix it up with words and names from other countries, or Native American words, good luck!

The Texas Town Named Among Most Difficult To Pronounce

When it comes to the effort required to pronounce this wonderful Texas town, there are only two options for any reader:

You've never heard of it and you won't even begin to attempt sounding it out. You live in East Texas and have lived with out-of-towners butchering it your entire life.

This year Reader's Digest set out to find the most difficult cities to pronounce in the U.S., and they struck gold when they came to The Lone Star State.

Not only is this small East Texas town widely known as the oldest town in The Lone Star State, but this quaint little town is now also officially one of the most difficult to pronounce.

The Most Difficult Town in Texas to Pronounce: Nacogdoches.

Here's what Reader's Digest had to say about your chances of sounding it out:

Remember we were talking about Natchitoches, Louisiana, which is pronounced NAH-code-ish? And we told you not to confuse it with the similarly named town in Texas? Well, here’s where the rubber meets the road, so to speak. The similarly-named town in Texas, Nacogdoches, is pronounced NAH-coh-DOE-chess. Really, it’s not all that hard to pronounce, at least compared to the one in Louisiana, if you remember that the G is silent.

