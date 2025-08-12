Each year, Forbes releases their list of "The Richest People in the World." It came as no surprise that Elon Musk, with an estimated net worth of $401 billion, is once again the richest man on the face of the earth.

Musk, who calls the Lone Star State home, isn't the only richest person in the world to reside in Texas. The world's richest woman does too.

The Richest Woman In The World is a Texan

In years past, L'Oréal heiress Françoise Bettencourt Meyers held that title, according to Fortune. But for the past two years, it's belonged to a woman right here in our great state. With an estimated fortune of $118 billion, Alice Walton is now the world's richest woman.

Alice's surge in fortune comes mostly from a surge in Walmart shares over the past two years, Fortune reported. While Alice has gained most of her money from the retail giant, she focuses much more on philanthropy than on the day-to-day operations of Walmart.

Alice Walton: $118 billion.

Francoise Bettencourt Meyers: $93.4 billion.

Julia Flesher Koch and family: $80.5 billion.

Jacqueline Badger Mars: $50.3 billion.

Abigail Johnson: $44.0 billion.

MacKenzie Scott: $42.9 billion.

Miriam Adelson: $39.6 billion.

Iris Fontbona and family: $35.7 billion.

According to International Business Times, Alice has contributed to her passion for art by establishing the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville, AR. Additionally, she has worked to help improve healthcare across the globe with the founding of the Alice L. Walton School of Medicine.

With her billions, Walton continues to show that her life goal is philanthropy. If you'd like to learn about the Walmart heiress, watch the video.

