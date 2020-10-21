Texas Workforce & Cody Johnson Team Up to Help Veterans Find Jobs

Cody Johnson has thrown his weight behind the Texas Workforce Commission in an effort to help our Texas veterans find employment.

In the video, Johnson, who has always been a proud supporter of our servicemen and women, can be seen encouraging veterans who are looking for a job to checkout the Red, White, & You Job Fair. It is a Texas-wide virtual job fair on November 5, 2020.

It is estimated that there are 1.7 million total veterans in Texas, of which 967,000 are working or actively seeking work. By holding HRWY job fairs across the state, Texas employers can more easily connect to this highly qualified group of servicemen and servicewomen across the state.

According to their website, "Since 2011, Hiring Red, White and You has connected more than 98,600 job seekers, including 38,925 veterans and spouses, along with 16,650 employers and over 2,700 same-day hires."

Cody Johnson is without a doubt the hottest act out of Texas right now, in fact earlier this year his music surpassed 1 billion streams, and in the past twelve months he was nominated for New Artist of The Year by both the CMA and ACM.

This month Johnson released his newest single, "Dear Rodeo," which is one of the best songs he's ever written. You know it, he knows it, even Reba knows it. Which is why she joined CoJo for a new version of the fan-favorite song featuring the country icon, and one-time rodeo dreamer.

