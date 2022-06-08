That Famous Pink Box Full Of Voodoo Donuts Will Soon Be In San Antonio

Get our free mobile app

I just love it when a food brand takes its concept and goes to the extreme with it. A most recent memory of a restaurant doing that in Tyler was when Twisted Root Burger Company was at Broadway Square Mall. They had all kinds of wild and crazy meats and combinations for their burgers. I miss that joint now.

There's another place that is taking breakfast food to the extreme. This place originated in Portland, Oregon in 2000 and has since expanded to thirteen locations across six states. Four of those locations are here in Texas and they're about to add their fifth location to the Lone Star State.

Voodoo Doughnut, famous for serving up dozens of donuts in pink boxes, will be opening a location in the San Antonio area by the end of the year. They plan to move into a space in downtown San Antonio that was once home to a pizzeria. This location will be open 24 hours a day, as many of their other locations, and will bake fresh donuts three times a day.

If you've never had a Voodoo Doughnut, you're missing out. Voodoo Doughnut has, I'll say, a very unique, eclectic, and tasty menu. I visited their 6th Street location in Austin this past December and walked out of there with a huge pink box of donut goodness. They are known for their 'Voodoo Doll' donut, which is a raspberry jelly-filled donut topped with chocolate frosting and a pretzel take.

The other donuts on the menu resemble a 'Who's Who' with names like:

Marshall Mathers

The Homer

Old Dirty Bastard

Of course, there are favorites featuring toppings from:

Cap'n Crunch cereal

Dubble Bubble bubble gum

Oreo's

Butterfinger

Then there's one called 'Ring Of Fire'. It was pretty hot. It's made from devil’s food cake with cinnamon sugar, cayenne pepper, and a dried red chili pepper.

After sampling all the donuts we had in that pink box, my wife asked which was my favorite. There were so many. I liked the Old Dirty Bastard, Oh Captain, My Captain, Portland Cream, Butterfingering, blueberry cake, chocolate old-fashioned, and the apple fritter, but my favorite of all had to be the Bacon Maple Bar. Simply because I love bacon!

So this time next year, when you make those summer vacation plans to visit the amusement parks in San Antonio, you'll have to include a stop at Voodoo Doughnut. Or if you're in Austin or Houston anytime, look them up and stop in, you won't be disappointed, but be prepared for a line, there is usually one, but they are well worth the trip and the wait.

