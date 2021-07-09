The 18 Best & Most Head Scratching Koe Wetzel Tweets of ’21… So Far

When Koe Wetzel made his Radio Texas, LIVE! debut in 2017, he was on the verge of a major break out. It wasn't long after that he began ushering in a new wave of Texas and Red Dirt artists, Koe single-handedly changed the scene's landscape.

And while he wasn't immediately embraced by everyone, he was embraced by way too many to be ignored. Except for some who are probably still upset with themselves, and they should be.

So what's his secret? Simple, and it wasn't really much of a secret, from his music to his tweets, it's honesty. Uncontrived, unadulterated, this-is-who-I-am, take it or leave it, feral honesty. And, as it turns out, more people took it than left it.

That night, his first in my studio, I asked him about his massive underground Twitter following, I straight up asked him for tips; how'd he amass so many faithful followers. This is what he said, "no filters, no filters at all," he shared, chuckling a bit while saying it. "People are either gonna laugh at you or they're gonna love it. Either way they're gonna retweet it."

Here we are more than five years later and Koe still seems to be subscribing to his own advice of no filters. There are zero filters when it comes to Koe's music, or tweets. It's what makes him so relatable. There's a level of integrity that comes with all of his cuss words and tattoos.

This wasn't an easy list, Koe tweets a lot, especially late at night, but here they are: The 18 Most Head Scratching Koe Wetzel Tweets of '21... So Far.

