The Classic Pizza Hut Restaurant Theme is Coming Back in Texas

This has been trending on my social feed and it is absolutely incredible! It brings back the days of a what dining at Pizza Hut used to be like in the 80s and 90s. The sign will say Pizza Hut Classic and it's like taking a step back in time! Currently, there are only eight in Texas but the list is slowly growing. Check this Pizza Hut out that is located in the Mercedes, Texas posted to TikTok by rgv.food.blog. Oh yes, please, bring back the old-school jukebox WITH CD'S or Vinyl as well.

Customer Leaves Phone at Whataburger – Staff Post in Her Story TikTok user maddyymadie apparently left her phone at a Whataburger but the staff had her back. They posted the below video to one of her social media stories and the phone was reunited with its rightful owner. I guess in this instance, it was good that there was no passcode or face ID on the phone. A shout-out to the Employees of the W for being honest.

A Texas Teen’s “Ranch” Mum Gets The Attention of Hidden Valley

As Homecoming season comes to a close we are reminded of just how big mums can be in Texas. Alongside the bigger-than-life mums, there are also some very creative mums out of the Lone Star State. This mum comes out of Victoria, Texas! East Titan Senior, Joleigh, loves ranch dressing and made sure her mum reflected it! Not only was she reppin' the ranch, but her date, John, also sported the 'ranch' look. She posted her HOCO picture to her Instagram page and Hidden Valley Ranch responded! Definitely an exciting moment for Joleigh and John and an awesome memory from your Senior Homecoming Dance!

The mum was the work of the "mum squad' at Sweet Occasions in Victoria!

Texas Father Goes Viral for Dancing Along with Daughter’s Squad Here is a feel-good video for you. A father in Temple, Texas has gone viral for learning his daughter's cheer squad routine and dancing along in the stands. The video is pretty awesome. Just in case you haven't seen the now, viral Tiktok posted by ceces406. Here it is. It is also unclear if the team that decided to go for the 4th and 8 was successful.

