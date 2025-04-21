(East Texas) While there are harsh penalties and consequences for those who choose to break the law in Texas, there are still some that choose to go that route.

And even though there are some tremendous law enforcement officers across Texas, there are still crimes that occur, and we want to help make sure you don’t become a victim.

Car Theft Becoming an Issue Once Again

When I was online a few days ago I noticed a story by KVUE about a new car theft trend in Texas.

Essentially it talks about how vehicle theft is increasing and once your vehicle is stolen it’s often used almost immediately in other crimes.

But criminals who are good at stealing vehicles want it to be easy, so if there are things that make it more difficult, there is a good chance they will go to an easier target.

Old School Ways Working Perfectly to Decrease Vehicle Theft

It’s great to see new technology working to help deter vehicle theft but some police departments are reminding you that some of the older techniques still work.

Making sure your vehicle has some sort of anti-theft system or car alarm with loud noises that bring attention is beneficial.

But you remember back in the 1990s the anti-theft device The Club, yep, those are still helpful for keeping thieves away from your vehicle.

It’s just one more hurdle for thieves, which makes them look for an easier target.

Always Remember to Lock Your Vehicle

It’s amazing how many people still leave their vehicles unlocked.

This is the easiest way for you to become a target for thieves.

Remember to always lock your car or truck when you exit the vehicle.

