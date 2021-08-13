Did You Know That The World’s Oldest Living Tiger Lives Here in Tyler?

Thanks to Netflix, last year we all became acquainted with the exploits of Joe Exotic, the “Tiger King”. This year, right here in East Texas, the Guinness Book of World Records officially crowned a Tiger Queen. And although she is of a different breed than Joe, Bengali is just as interesting. Well, maybe not quite.

At 25-years-young, Bengali is the oldest living tiger in captivity. She is presumably the oldest living tiger in the world, considering the average life expectancy for a tiger in the wild is 8-10 years. She will celebrate her birthday, turning 26, on August 31st. However the sanctuary is currently closed due to concerns over the Delta COVID variant, so we will all have to wish her a happy birthday from afar.

Oh, and just in case you were wondering, she's not new to the Lone Star State. Bengali became an official Texan over twenty years ago, in 2000, when she arrived at the Tiger Creek Animal Sanctuary here in Tyler, TX, from California

Reaching the grand old age of 25 years and 319 days, Bengali from Tiger Creek Animal Sanctuary - Tyler, Texas is now the record holder for oldest tiger in captivity. - This according to The Guinness Book of World Records

A majestic creature by any measure, but unfortunately she is no doting grandmother. Bengali has never had cubs, but she still is finding ways to enjoy her golden years. She likes to spend her days napping and indulging in her favorite treat: blood popsicles. Pretty sure they don’t sell those at Brookshires.

The Killers Behind These 5 Texas Cold Cases Still Roam Free