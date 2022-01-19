The Houston Astros Rebrand Their Triple-A Affiliate, Steve Miller Fans Will Love it

Some people call me the space cowboy, yeah

Some call me the gangster of love

Some people call me Maurice

'Cause I speak of the pompatus of love.

It's one of the most iconic opening verses in all of music. And now The Steve Miller Band classic, "The Joker," is the apparent inspiration for The Houston Astros Triple-A affiliate's new nickname.

We've got news. A new era of baseball is on its way to Sugar Land - and you're invited! Be the first to see the new look of Sugar Land baseball at our Launch Party happening on January 29th here at @ConstellationEG Field!

The team is currently known as the Sugar Land Skeeters, which let's be honest is a great nickname and mascot, is reportedly set to change their name on January 29th during a Launch party at their home field. Houston's highest level of Minor League Baseball will soon be known as the Space Cowboys. Which is absolutely perfect.

The new name stays true to their Major League team's Astro theme, while also embracing Texas' heritage. And "Space Cowboy" is literally the only way that could be accomplished... Wait. Maybe they were inspired by Kacey Musgraves?

Anyway I'd like to see more Texas Minor League ballclubs incorporate Steve Miller Band's "The Joker" as nick names. The Midland Rockhounds can be The Midland Maurices, The San Antonio Missions can be The Jokers, and The Round Rock Express, The Round Rock Gangsters of Love.

Any opposed? Well, yes. A lot of people are vehemently opposed. And it's the long time Skeeter who fans aren't too fond of it. Read some of the scathing comments below.

Well, if you are interested in attending the Launch Party for the new-look Sugar Land Space Cowboys, that'll be next Saturday (January 29th). And, hey, if you do go, grab me a jersey and hat, please. I'll Venmo you.

