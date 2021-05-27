Watch This Bloody Brawl Between Dodgers and Astros Fans
The Astros won last night, but one Astros fan did not.
Barstool Sports baseball journalist Jared Carrabis tweeted a video of a fight that broke out last night between a couple of Astros fans and one Dodgers fan and the Astros fans didn’t fare very well.
The clip starts with the Dodgers fan wailing away at one of the Astros fans who goes down after a few punches. The other Astros fan then gets a couple of shots in on the Dodgers fan, which don’t even faze him. He then backs up and invites the other Astros to come at him, but that’s when everything gets broke up.
Another video shows security come along and arrest the Dodgers fan.
It’s not clear whether or not any charges are being filed, but it is most certainly clear that the Dodgers fan isn't one to be jacked with.