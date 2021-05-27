Watch This Bloody Brawl Between Dodgers and Astros Fans

The Astros won last night, but one Astros fan did not.

Barstool Sports baseball journalist Jared Carrabis tweeted a video of a fight that broke out last night between a couple of Astros fans and one Dodgers fan and the Astros fans didn’t fare very well.

The clip starts with the Dodgers fan wailing away at one of the Astros fans who goes down after a few punches. The other Astros fan then gets a couple of shots in on the Dodgers fan, which don’t even faze him. He then backs up and invites the other Astros to come at him, but that’s when everything gets broke up.

Get our free mobile app

Another video shows security come along and arrest the Dodgers fan.

It’s not clear whether or not any charges are being filed, but it is most certainly clear that the Dodgers fan isn't one to be jacked with.

LOOK: 50 images of winning moments from sports history Sometimes images are the best way to honor the figures we've lost. When tragedy swiftly reminds us that sports are far from the most consequential thing in life, we can still look back on an athlete's winning moment that felt larger than life, remaining grateful for their sacrifice on the court and bringing joy to millions.

Read on to explore the full collection of 50 images Stacker compiled showcasing various iconic winning moments in sports history. Covering achievements from a multitude of sports, these images represent stunning personal achievements, team championships, and athletic perseverance.