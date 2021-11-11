When it comes to the Houston Astros, you either love them or you hate them. There really isn't much in between right now. But whether you cheer on the Astros or not, the players don't really care either way. Because when you peek into the homes of some of the Astros players, you will see that they are living a life that most of us only dream about. These homes are gorgeous, let's take a look at some of the homes owned by the Houston Astros.

After looking at all the photos, I will admit that a majority of the players on this list could have bought or built even bigger and more extravagant homes but they didn't. Now don't get me wrong all of these homes are out of my price range and they are all stunning homes, but with the big paychecks they are receiving for winning the American League Championship this year they could have gone bigger.

What Players Homes do You Get to See

Obviously, we didn't want to seem like that crazy ex-girlfriend so thanks to realtor.com we were able to track down some great photos but we couldn't get every player. We did find photos of Jose Altuve's $3.5 million dollar Houston Home, another one you will love is to see Carlos Correa's home in the Hyde Park neighborhood in Houston.

My Favorite Home Owned by an Astros Player

After looking at all the photos my favorite home owned by an Astros player has to be the $5.2 million dollar home owned by pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. It was built in 2020, 5 bedrooms, and just has that cool farmhouse-style look and is located in Houston.

Let's look at the photos of homes owned by Houston Astros players:

