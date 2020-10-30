‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2 Premiere: Every Easter Egg

Beware: SPOILERS for The Mandalorian Season 2 premiere follow.

We’re so glad The Mandalorian is finally back on Disney+ with new episodes. And we’re even more excited that Season 2 is adding a whole new layer of mystery to the story of Mando and the Child: Someone who sure as heck looks like Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison), who watches the Mandalorian on his quest to return Baby Yoda to his big-eared people in the premiere’s final scene.

Just who is this guy? If it’s Boba Fett, how did he escape from the Sarlacc pit in Return of the Jedi? And what are the other references to Star Wars movies in the Season 2 premiere of The Mandalorian? Our latest video breaks down all the references, secrets and Easter eggs. Watch it right here:

