Before we started honing in on the current "Lone Star" Flag, there were a couple of different flags.

There seems to be some dispute, but some historians claim the first official flag of the Republic Of Texas was the "Zavala Flag" which featured one white star on a blue background with the letters T, E, X, A, S, in the indentions. I have to admit, I really wish we would have stuck with this simple, regal, and minimalist design:

There was almost an amended "Zavala Flag", that featured, yes, a rainbow.

Almost simultaneously there was the "Burnett Flag" which was a gold star against a blue background.

I guess we need to take a step back and point out the "Come And Take It Flag", but it was strictly a battle flag, and not considered as the state flag.

I'm just barely scratching the surface here. There were quite a few other flags that were flown by various groups in the Lone Star State. You can find out more about the different flags flown over the state right here.

As far as our current flag goes, well it does the job. It just seems a little too derivative for me. It uses the same color and themes as the U.S. Flag, but even worse it came two decades after the Chilean flag.

Does this look a little familiar to you?

P.S. Yes, I do feel like I'm an episode of "Fun With Flags" starring Sheldon Cooper.

