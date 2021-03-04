The Plot of ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ Sounds Bonkers

There’s a lengthy feature on LeBron James’ Space Jam: A New Legacy in Entertainment Weekly, including an exclusive spread of new images featuring the legendary basketball player in his Tune Squad outfit inspired by the original film. 25 years after the smash hit success of the first Space Jam, the iconic Looney Tunes characters will return to the screen with James, who takes over the lead (human) role from Michael Jordan.

Along with its updated look, Space Jam 2 will feature a premise that actually sounds pretty bananas. Here is how it’s described:

Playing a heightened version of himself, James struggles to relate to [Cedric] Joe’s Dom [LeBron’s son], who's much more interested in creating games than playing them. When Dom’s tech skills draw the attention of a CGI humanoid named Al G Rhythm (Don Cheadle), the father-son duo get sucked into the Warner 3000 entertainment ‘Server-verse,’ with the A.I. kidnapping Dom in the hopes of stealing some of the King's followers (IRL he has about 80 million on Instagram). Cheadle doesn’t consider Al G a bad guy (what bad guy does?), but rather ‘an A.I. with a chip on his shoulder.’

Somehow, this can all be resolved with a basketball game, and so LeBron gets the Looney Tunes to help him — but not before he “drifts through some of [Warner Bros.’] most famous films to track down his underdog squad.” Mad Max, Casablanca, The Matrix, and Wonder Woman were specifically mentioned. LeBron James in The Matrix? In a Space Jam movie?!

Here are some of the new Space Jam: A New Legacy images:

From these colorful images, it’s clear that Space Jam 2 will be an eye-catching spectacle at the very least. Animation technology has advanced in leaps and bounds over the past quarter of a century, and the CG Looney Tunes team looks as sharp as ever.

Space Jam: A New Legacy debuts in theaters and on HBO Max on July 16.

