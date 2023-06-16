Kilgore, TX Police Need Your Help Identifying These Theft Suspects

Police officers in Kilgore, Texas need our help identifying these theft suspects after an incident that occurred at a local business.

It was around 4:30 am in the morning on June 7 of this year when the suspects in question allegedly broke into the Super Food Mart which is located at 206 SH31. Do you recognize these people?

The surveillance camera caught them in the alleged act of theft before they left the scene in the white SUV you see in the photo below. According to the Facebook post shared by the Kilgore, Texas Police Department, the suspects fled heading east on Kings Highway.

Here are the photos of the theft suspects and the vehicle they used to flee the scene after the June 7 incident at Super Food Mart near Kilgore, Texas.

Here's a photo of 'Suspect 1' who allegedly participated in the June 7 theft at a Kilgore area business:

Kilgore Police

Here's a photo of 'Suspect 2' who allegedly participated in the June 7 theft at a Kilgore area business"

Kilgore Police

Here's a photo of the white SUV the suspects allegedly drove while they fled down Kings Hwy after the incident at the Super Food Mart:

Kilgore Police

Do you recognize either of the suspects or the white SUV from the photos?

If you do recognize them or the vehicle or have any information regarding the theft, the Kilgore Police Department asks that you "please contact Detective Justin Murphy at 903-218-6904 or Justin.Murphy@cityofkilgore.com. Please reference case number 2306-0550. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law."

