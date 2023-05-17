Police officers in the City of Kilgore, Texas are currently seeking the public's help in identifying a man suspected of a theft that occurred at an area business.

Do you recognize this man?

Yesterday, the Kilgore Police Department shared a post on its Facebook page requesting the public's assistance in identifying a theft suspect. The man in the photo is suspected of an alleged theft that took place at The Workingman's Outfitter, a business that sells boots and clothes for working, primarily and is located at 1303 Energy Drive in Kilgore, Texas.

While we didn't see any details regarding what specifically was allegedly stolen from the business, Kilgore, Texas Police say the suspected man left The Workingman's Outfitter in a white sedan, which you can see in the photo below.

The suspect allegedly left the scene of the crime in Kilgore, Texas in the vehicle pictured below.

Kilgore Police Department Kilgore Police Department loading...

Judging by the photo, it may be the incident occurred on May 11 in the mid to late afternoon.

More details about the suspect in question in regard to the theft incident that occurred at The Workingman's Outfitter in Kilgore, Texas?

From the photos shared by the store's surveillance footage, the man is Caucasian and was wearing a bright orange shirt, denim jeans, tennis shoes, and an orange and dark-colored ball cap.

Kilgore Police Department Kilgore Police Department loading...

If you have any information regarding the identity of this man or the incident itself, the Kilgore Police Department asks that you "contact Detective Kaci Holland at 903-218-6906 or kaci.holland@cityofkilgore.com. Please reference case number 2305-0800. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law."

Kilgore, TX Police Looking for Suspect But the Comments are Hilarious The irony isn't lost on many that the cameras we count on to catch criminal activity offer some of the worst quality footage since the year 1987.

Most Expensive Home in Kilgore, Texas This home comes in at just under 1.7 million and includes over 106 acres of land.