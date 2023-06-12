These are the Most Contaminated Waters Along the Texas Coast

I know it is early January, however, Spring Break is right around the corner and people will be heading out to the beaches and the coast in the next couple of months. The question then becomes, what are you swimming or fishing in? Texas beaches did not do well in a recent report administered by environmenttexas.org.

#1. COLE PARK IN CORPUS CHRISTI

Cole Park beach was tested 68 times in 2020 and 62 times, which is 91%, the results came back with unsafe water.

2. ROPES PARK, CORPUS CHRISTI(NOW CLOSED)

Ropes Park beach was tested 54 times in 2020 and 40 times, which is 74%, the results came back with unsafe water.

#6 CORPUS CHRISTI MARINA

The Corpus Christi Marina was tested 40 times in 2020 and 23 times, which is 57%, the results came back with unsafe water.

#8 SARGENT BEACH IN BAY CITY

Sargent beach was tested 40 times in 2020 and 20 times, which is 50%, the results came back with unsafe water.

#9 JETTY BEACH IN MATAGORDA COUNTY

Sargent beach was tested 43 times in 2020 and 20 times, which is 50%, the results came back with unsafe water.

According to a recent report by environemttexas.org, if you're heading to a Texas beach for fishing or swimming, there's a chance that you might be swimming in #2. Fecal contamination makes beaches unsafe for swimming. Possible side effects from swimming in fecally contaminated water can be gastrointestinal illness as well as respiratory disease, ear, and eye infections, and skin rash. Every year in the U.S., people contract an estimated 57 million cases of recreational waterborne illness from swimming in oceans, lakes, rivers, and ponds.

