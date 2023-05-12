These Five Are The Most Texas Things Ever

Let's look at the five (not so lone) stars of Texas!

So what do you associate with Texas, what is top of the mind and tip of the tongue? I have five super-selections for you sure to ramp up your Texas pride.

*Texas Beef. Texas is tops in beef. We are way over the top as well. Texas has about 4,300,000 head of cattle, which not only makes it number one but by a huge distance. Number two, Oklahoma has half that much.

*Texas Toast. Get ready to learn something. There was a small chain of restaurants called "The Pig Stand" that asked a local bakery for thicker slices of bread and when it wouldn't fit in the toasters they grilled it. Yeah, "Texas Toast" is a real thing, and not just a marketing gimmick.

*Tex-Mex. Tex-Mex food is one reason why I'll never leave the state. I actually lived in Spokane, Washington for a while, and even though I had all of the ingredients, I could never replicate the taste of the Tex-Mex cuisine. Yes, I love "real" Mexican food too, but Tex-Mex just hits right.

*Texas Rangers. I'm not talking about the baseball team here. I'm talking about the legendary law enforcement body. Maybe you heard of "Walker, Texas Ranger"? That's just one small example of the legends behind those badges.

Texas Tea. Yes, I included this because this list is about Texas fame, across the world, and just about everybody has heard the theme song to the Beverly Hillbillies. Not once in my life have I heard a real person refer to oil as "Texas Tea", but I heard it in the theme song thousands and thousands of times (I was a HUGE fan).

*I would say the runners-up Dr. Pepper, barbeque, bluebonnets, The Dallas Cowboys/Football, and cowboy hats but I kind of liked sticking with the things that already had "Texas" in their names.

