Separately Randy Rogers Band and Wade Bowen will be forever woven into the tapestry of Texas Music. Together the friends have entertained tens of thousands across the U.S. with their annual "Hold My Beer and Watch This" Tour.

What began as a fun summer tour for a couple of friends two decades ago has turned into one of the most anticipated annual tours in Texas. The release of four subsequent collaborative albums has turned the guys' side-hustle into one of the scene's most iconic duos.

While they've been doing the HOLD MY BEER AND WATCH THIS shows for years, it wasn't until 2015, with the release of their long awaited debut collaborative album Hold My Beer: Vol. 1, that the whole world finally got a front row ticket to the charisma that these two pack into their shows together.

Guys, I love me some Randy Rogers Band and I love me some Wade Bowen, but I wouldn't be sad if they officially teamed up. What they do together is special, they're able to push each other a little bit further than they might be willing to go individually.

We got the newest projects first release “We Ain’t the Only Ones” earlier this summer, a fun song that pays homage to the entire Texas and Red Dirt scene. And again, It's probably one of those songs that neither could've ever done on their own, but it's an absolute masterpiece.

July 19: College Station, TX – Hurricane Harry’s

July 20: Lubbock, TX – Cook’s Garage

July 21: Fort Worth, TX – Billy Bob’s Texas

July 22: Fort Worth, TX – Billy Bob’s Texas

August 16: Dallas, TX – House of Blues

August 18: Corpus Christi, TX – Brewster Street Ice House

August 19: Helotes, TX – John T. Floore’s County Store

