Everyone knows that Texans love Texas. There are occasional trolls on social media who complain about the Lone Star State. But for the most part, Texans are proud of Texas, and many will never budge on that. But that isn't the only thing that Texans or specifically East Texans will argue about forever.

Some might call it stubborn, others might say we are stuck in our ways, but the simple fact is that we are strong with our opinions, and it would take an act of congress for some East Texans to calm down their opinions on certain things. But let's be honest, some of the opinions are just hilarious.

Does Chili Have Beans?

One of the first things that comes to mind for me is whether beans belong in chili. This is a debate that has been going on for decades. It seems like most East Texans would say, no, beans don't belong in chili. But I dare you try to get someone to change their mind on that topic. Good luck.

READ MORE: Signs You Know You're From East Texas

But That's Just the Beginning

But that is only the tip of the iceberg. Which is why I thought it would be fun to come up with a list of things that East Texans will argue about until the day they are put in the ground.

Sure, there are many things listed below that might seem a little silly, but again, I don't think you're going to have much luck trying to change someone's opinion on the topics listed below. These topics are like playing a game of Monopoly with friends and family, there is a good chance someone is going to get their feelings hurt.

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Things East Texans Will Argue About Forever

But let's take a look. Here is a list of things that East Texans will argue about forever.

Long List of Things East Texans Have Strong Opinions About East Texas… we already know y'all are going to argue about this one. 😂👇 Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins

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