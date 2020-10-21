Things That Make Deep East Texas Great: Natural Privacy

The first time we tried one of these, we went with toll roads. You know, the fact that we don't have toll roads in our neck of the woods. If you don't remember that one, you can refresh your memory by clicking the link below:

This time, we're going with something a bit more natural. We're going with something that nature provides for us.

Here, nature provides us with something you could call "natural privacy fences". In other words...trees. That's right. If we want a bit of privacy, we don't have to look very far. We have millions and millions of trees, over thousands of acres.

It sounds like a simple thought, and I suppose it is, but we can find a small farm-to-market road, or even a tiny county road, and we have all the privacy we could want. It's one of the things that I enjoyed most about growing up here. If I wanted to be alone, I didn't have to travel far. Now, I can appreciate that even more. If I start to forget it, all I have to do is make a trip to Houston or Dallas. Then, I remember just how thankful I am for the natural privacy that grows here in Deep East Texas.

So, there it is, the second edition of "Things That Make Deep East Texas Great". Be thankful for our natural privacy fences here. They're pretty great.