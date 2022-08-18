Think All the Fun of TopGolf, But for Baseball & It’s Coming to Houston

TopGolf is one of the best ways to spend a few hours drinking with friends. Even for the worst golfers on the planet, me for example, it's a ton of fun. Well, there is something similar but for baseball lovers coming to Houston, TX.

Think all the fun of TopGolf, but for baseball enthusiasts. According to SecretHouston.com, "Austin-based Home Run Dugout is slated to open a standalone complex in Katy early 2023 with batting bays, biergarden, dog park, full restaurant, and more."

Using our patented batting bay and advanced ball-tracking technology, Home Run Dugout incorporates games, stats, and a safe, social setting for players of all skill levels. You'll love it, your friends will love it, your family will love it... even your dog will love it, even if he's not 100% sure why everyone's so excited.

And I know what you're thinking, "hitting a baseball is the hardest thing to do in sports, how can I do it drunk?" Imma be honest, I don't know... but this looks like a lot of fun.

I can only imagine it'll have several different levels of difficulty, including beer league softball pitch which is right up my alley. Their tagline "home of the 7 MPH fastball," doesn't exactly have me worried.

Friends and business partners, Nick Hermandorfer and Tyler Bambrick, created Home Run Dugout and their first location is located in the stadium at Dell Diamond.

"The 46,000-square-foot Katy location will be located at 1220 Grand West Blvd.," according to SecretHouseon.com, "and will feature 12 simulated batting bays, two bars, live music, a whiffle ball field, dog park, and full-service restaurant."

If you're still having trouble wrapping your head around it, it seems to me to be like a high class batting cages, with beer, food, and other fun things to do drunk like that whiffle ball field. And, hey, it's dog-friendly to boot.

There's no opening date just yet, but we'll be sure to let you know once that gets locked-in.

Multi-Million Dollar Castle in Houston, Texas Take a look at this gigantic castle currently for sale in Houston, Texas