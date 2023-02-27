Texas Lands 5 Cities Inside Top 10 Most Stressful Cities to Work In

American workers are stressed. But according to a new study Houston, TX is the most stressful city to work in. In fact Texas landed five inside the Top 10, and ten inside the Top 30. Let's run this down.

Get our free mobile app

It's one of those phrases we hear more and more today, "work-life balance." And the more I hear about it the more I realize mine is seriously out of whack -- likely the same goes for you. But something that used to be seen as a badge of honor is becoming less so, and that's a good thing for a lot of Americans.

On top of work-life balance, other stressors taken into account for this study include long commutes, low compensation and feeling sedimentary.

According to this study, "Our analysis included eight weighted metrics, including average hours worked per week, average commute time, percentage of workers who commute before 7 a.m., percentage of workers who are not able to work remotely, single-income families, income growth rate, percentage of employees without health insurance and each city’s crime rate. Each city within our analysis had a population of at least 150,000 or more."

Before we jump into the list, what can we do to lessen our work-related stress, According to the American Psychological Association (APA)?

Take frequent breaks throughout the workday. Track your stressors in a journal. Establish boundaries between work and your personal life. If you’re feeling overwhelmed at work, listen to your body and take time to recharge.

The APA reminds us that "even small breaks throughout the day can go a long way in helping to reduce work-related stress."

Alright, here we go. The 10 Most Stressful Texas Cities to Work in (if you'd like to see the Top 30 for the U.S. scroll to the bottom):

Texas Lands 10 Cities Inside Top 30 Most Stressful Cities to Work In American workers are stressed. But according to a new study Houston, TX is the most stressful city to work in. In fact Texas landed 5 inside the Top 10, and ten inside the Top 30. Let's run this down.

Here is each Texas city that landed on the list next to their placement on it. You can see the entire Top 30 at the bottom.

Name One Thing More Uniquely Texan Than This Lone Star Shaped House. You Can't It's my new dream house. Seriously. I never knew I wanted to live in a lone star shaped house until I saw this. Now it's all I want in this world.