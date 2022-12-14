Koe Wetzel is Bringing ‘Road to Hell Paso’ Tour to 3 Lucky Texas Cities in ’23

He burned downtown Tyler down (figurately) at our inaugural Rose City Music Festival this past October, alongside Nelly. Now, Koe Wetzel has plotted his upcoming Road to Hell Paso Tour that will see the country-rocker make three stops in the Lone Star State, including Houston, TX.

Koe sold over 350,000 tickets this year, as such the Texas native continues to dominate the touring world. He was featured on Pollstar’s ‘Top Worldwide Tours’ in 2020 and 2021.

TICKETS GO ON SALE FRIDAY, DECEMBER 16 AT 10 A.M., FOR THE AUSTIN AND FORT WORTH SHOW DATES, AND ON FRIDAY, DECEMBER 16 AT 12 P.M., FOR THE HOUSTON SHOW DATE.

Noise Complaint, was Texas Music's most career defining album of the past decade. It sent Koe and the boys into full on hyper-drive. They shot from dive-bars on Tuesday nights to festival headliners seemingly overnight. So how do does one even come close to something like that again?

The answer: Harold Saul High. That album showed that despite success, Koe Wetzel was not afraid to continue being himself. It added a new level of songwriting that proved that he belongs at the forefront of America's musical landscape. It’s southern rock and roll meets late ‘90s and early 2000s punk rock meets raw, hillbilly Texas country music.



In '20 we got his third album Sellout. The project was his first major label release with Columbia Records. Not only was if chock full of bangers, 13 of the 14 tracks were either written or co-written by Koe. Koe's not selling out, he's doing exactly what he wants... only now on a much bigger stage.

His newest release, Hell Paso, an album with front to back heaters, power ballads, and songs brimming with self deprecating humor, introspection, and cuss words; and surprise! Just like he's been telling us all year, this is not a country album. In a super meta moment, he even addresses that right in the middle of the album with a skit titled "Cheers."

So about those Road to Hell Paso tickets:

Fans can sign register to purchase tickets to the ‘Road to Hell Paso’ tour dates via the artist presale at roadtohellpasotour.com beginning Tuesday, December 13 at 10 a.m. The artist presale begins on Wednesday, December 14 at 10 a.m. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, December 16 at 10 a.m. for the Austin and Fort Worth dates, and at 12 p.m. for the Houston date.

