On July 26, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from a female in Corrigan, Texas. At the time the woman claimed that someone had broken into her residence and killed her husband.

After the Corrigan Police Department and Sheriff’s Office began their investigation, processed the crime scene, interviewed witnesses, Samantha Stewart -- the wife of the victim and woman who called 911 -- was arrested and charged with murder.

From the official PRESS RELEASE:

On July 26, 2022 at approximately 953 pm, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from a female who identified herself as 32 year old Samantha Stewart, who lives off of FM 352, in Corrigan, Texas. The caller stated that someone broke into their residence and killed her husband, identified as 32-year-old Jeffrey Stewart. Officers with the Corrigan Police Department and Sheriff’s Office quickly arrived and immediately secured the scene. Investigators with the Sheriff’s Office arrived and began their investigation and processing of the crime scene. Investigators also began interviewing witnesses, family and the victim’s wife. After all interviews and evidence collected, Samantha Stewart was arrested and charged with murder. Justice of the Peace Sarah Rasberry, arrived on scene and conducted the inquest and ordered an autopsy to be performed by the Harris County Medical Examiner’s Office. We would like to thank the Texas Rangers and Corrigan Police Department for their assistance in this case. Samantha Stewart was booked into the Polk County Jail for murder, with Justice of the Peace Sarah Rasberry setting a bond of $500,000.00.

