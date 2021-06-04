This is the Oldest Restaurant in Texas

You know, the best food is always served at a place that has a story. In the case of the oldest restaurant in Texas, Scholz Garten definitely has a story.

Established in 1866, in Austin, Scholz Garten was founded by German immigrant August Scholz and is a favorite stop for many locals and tourists alike.

The menu boasts, pretty much, anything your tummy could ever want, including schnitzel. From BBQ to Cajun to German (and everything in between), you'll never leave hungry.

However, Scholz Garten wasn't always known as the oldest restaurant in Texas. The Stagecoach Inn, established in 1861 in Salado, used to hold the honor of being oldest, but is now closed.

Next time you're down in Austin, check em out. They're known for live music, cold brew, and of course, schnitzel. Even though Scholtz Garten has been around since the mid-1800s, they've kept up with the times and now offer their food for delivery. But, why do that when you can take in the entire experience by dining there.

Scholz showcases a variety of events from music, to weddings, reunions, to the largest University of Texas Tailgate Party in the city. Scholz can also host your event in our banquet room, bier garden, Saengerrunde Halle, vintage bowling alley or bring the party to you with our catering team. [Scholz Garten]

Also, if you're a fan of the University of Texas Longhorns, then swing Scholz Garten, on football game day, for the biggest Longhorn tailgate party in Austin.

And if you love longstanding Texas establishments, Scholz Garten is also known as the oldest bar in the Lone Star State.

