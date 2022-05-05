This Texas City Could Host The WWE’s Next Royal Rumble

We're just a few weeks removed from the WWE's signature "Super Bowl of Wrasslin'" Wrestlemania which was held in AT&T Stadium over an incredible jam packed weekend which saw fans of the WWE Universe from all over the world descend upon Dallas for a great weekend of action. Its no secret that Pro Wrestling is huge in Texas and that's why the WWE could be considering bringing back another one of their marquee pay-per-views next year to the Lone Star State.

The Royal Rumble Is Looking For Its Next Venue For 2023.

According to MySanAntonio.com, one of the WWE's biggest events, which pits stars against each other in a battle royale-format, is scouting its next venue for 2023 and San Antonio's Alamodome is rumored to be in the running to host next year's installment.

San Antonio was the host city for Royal Rumble in 2017 and 1997.

General Views of the Alamodome Getty Images loading...

The first time the Royal Rumble came to a San Antonio venue, it was a title bout between Shawn Michaels and Sycho Sid that brought more than 60,000 fans to the Alamodome. In 2017, more than 52,000 fans showed up to the Alamodome. The night ended with Randy Orton outlasting 29 other wrestling superstars.

The WWE has not confirmed any of this and its just speculation and rumors for now.

Senad Palic Senad Palic loading...

:Pro Wrestling bloggers have gone haywire with speculation but San Antonio is considered to be the "front-runner" along with Seattle and New Orleans but none of this has been confirmed by WWE and it will probably be a few months if we know for sure. For now, keep your eyes open for the possible return of another WWE event to Texas.

[PHOTOS] A Life-Sized 'Barbie Dream House' is Coming to Texas This Summer So what can we expect from this exciting, immersive experience? Here are some initial photos of what you'll be walking into this summer in Houston, TX!

Photos of Downtown Tyler, Texas from 2008 While 2008 doesn't seem like that long ago, these photos of downtown Tyler, Texas show something different.