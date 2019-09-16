25 Years Ago: Tim McGraw’s ‘I Like It, I Love It’ Hits No. 1

Twenty-five years ago today, on Sept. 16, 1995, Tim McGraw shot straight to No. 1 with "I Like It, I Love it." The song was the debut single from his third studio album, All I Want, which was released three days after the song landed at the top of the charts (Sept. 19, 1995).

Written by Jeb Stuart Anderson, Steve Dukes and Mark Hall, the uptempo "I Like It, I Love It" -- with lines such as, "I like it, I love it, I want some more of it / I try so hard, I can't rise above it / Don't know what it is 'bout that little gal's lovin' / But I like it, I love it, I want some more of it" -- also became an unofficial sports anthem. It was often played during ABC's Monday Night Football broadcasts, and it is the goal celebration song for the NHL's Nashville Predators. Fortunately for McGraw, he didn't follow his initial reaction to the now-hit song.

Curb Records

"I didn't think much about recording it," he recalls to Huntsville radio station WDRM-FM. "I was kind of cold on it, and I listened to it again, and for some reason, it hit me a whole lot different the second time around. And then when we went in and cut the track, the track just turned out so fun and so cool that it really didn't matter how much I liked it anymore after we got to the track, because I loved it after that."

"I Like It, I Love It" stayed at the top of the charts for five weeks. It is included on McGraw's 2000 Greatest Hits album, his 2008 Greatest Hits: Limited Edition album and his 2010 Number One Hits album.

WATCH: Test Your Tim McGraw Knowledge!