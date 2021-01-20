Tim McGraw and Tyler Hubbard brought their message of unity to American televisions on Wednesday night (Jan. 20). The pair performed "Undivided" during Celebrating America, a 90-minute special featuring a multitude of celebrities eager to celebrate President Joe Biden's inauguration.

Tom Hanks hosted a special that also brought performances from Justin Timberlake, Jon Bon Jovi and Demi Lovato. "Undivided" was written by Hubbard, one half of the country duo Florida Georgia Line. He penned the song on his tour bus while it sat in his driveway, quarantined away from his family as he battled COVID-19 last fall. Talking to CBS This Morning, Hubbard said he had the previous 12 months on his mind at the time of writing the song.

"I didn't think we could need it any more than we needed it last year, but apparently we still do," Hubbard remarked. Find the song on McGraw's upcoming deluxe version of his Here on Earth album, expected this spring.

The two men stood bundled up from the Nashville cold on the east side of the Cumberland River, with familiar Music City skyscrapers flanking them as they spoke about — and then performed a song they both say is a kind of mirror of — divisive times. "Undivided" echoes the day's message, something both men acknowledged during a short introduction.

"This song is a message of unity and faith and it stirred my soul," McGraw shared, with Hubbard to his right and most of his band around him for the nighttime performance.

WATCH: Tim McGraw, Tyler Hubbard Sing "Undivided" (1hr., 10min. mark):

"I think it's time to come together / You and I can make a change / Maybe we can make a difference / Make the world a better place / Look around and love somebody / We've been hateful long enough / Let the good Lord reunite us / Until this country that we love is undivided."

Earlier in the day, Garth Brooks performed during President Biden's and Vice President Kamala Harris' inauguration, joining a slate of artists that included Jennifer Lopez and Lady Gaga, sang the National Anthem at the swearing-in ceremony.