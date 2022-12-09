New Country Albums Coming in 2023
2023 is already shaping up to be a big year for country music. Many highly anticipated album releases have been announced, including Shania Twain's Queen of Me (her first studio album since 2017), which will be released in mid-February before her Queen of Me Tour begins in the spring.
Hardy has also announced his sophomore offering, The Mockingbird & the Crow, which is coming in January.
The new year will also see a couple of artists making their way into new territory. Former Florida Georgia Line band member Tyler Hubbard is set to release his debut solo album, and Elle King will officially release her first full country project, Come Get Your Wife. New artist Nate Smith, who saw success in 2022 with his debut single "Whiskey on You," will also share his major label debut album, to be released via Sony Music Nashville in February.
It's still early, so there are are certainly more 2023 album announcements on the way. Artists rumored to be working on new albums include Carly Pearce, Dierks Bentley and Morgan Wallen. Fans are still waiting on a few other projects as well, including Thomas Rhett's Country Again: Side B collection.
Until more country artists announce their plans for new music in 2023, here are the country music albums coming out in early 2023.
New Country Albums Releases in 2023:
Jan. 13: Margo Price, Strays
Jan. 20: Hardy, The Mockingbird & the Crow
Jan. 27: Elle King, Come Get Your Wife
Jan. 27: Tyler Hubbard, Tyler Hubbard
Feb. 10: Chase Rice, I Hate Cowboys & All Dogs Go to Hell
Feb. 17: Jordan Davis, Bluebird Days
Feb. 17: Nate Smith, Nate Smith
Feb. 17: Shania Twain, Queen of Me
Feb. 24: Muscadine Bloodline, Teenage Dixie
