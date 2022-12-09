2023 is already shaping up to be a big year for country music. Many highly anticipated album releases have been announced, including Shania Twain's Queen of Me (her first studio album since 2017), which will be released in mid-February before her Queen of Me Tour begins in the spring.

Hardy has also announced his sophomore offering, The Mockingbird & the Crow, which is coming in January.

The new year will also see a couple of artists making their way into new territory. Former Florida Georgia Line band member Tyler Hubbard is set to release his debut solo album, and Elle King will officially release her first full country project, Come Get Your Wife. New artist Nate Smith, who saw success in 2022 with his debut single "Whiskey on You," will also share his major label debut album, to be released via Sony Music Nashville in February.

It's still early, so there are are certainly more 2023 album announcements on the way. Artists rumored to be working on new albums include Carly Pearce, Dierks Bentley and Morgan Wallen. Fans are still waiting on a few other projects as well, including Thomas Rhett's Country Again: Side B collection.

Until more country artists announce their plans for new music in 2023, here are the country music albums coming out in early 2023.

New Country Albums Releases in 2023:

Jan. 13: Margo Price, Strays

Jan. 20: Hardy, The Mockingbird & the Crow

Jan. 27: Elle King, Come Get Your Wife

Jan. 27: Tyler Hubbard, Tyler Hubbard

Feb. 10: Chase Rice, I Hate Cowboys & All Dogs Go to Hell

Feb. 17: Jordan Davis, Bluebird Days

Feb. 17: Nate Smith, Nate Smith

Feb. 17: Shania Twain, Queen of Me

Feb. 24: Muscadine Bloodline, Teenage Dixie

March

TBA

April

TBA

May

TBA

June

TBA

July

TBA

August

TBA

September

TBA

October

TBA

November

TBA

December

TBA