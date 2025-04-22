To the overworked but still kind Sonic carhop working on Troup in Tyler, TX. Last Monday I drove into your Sonic for a quick lunch. I was running behind, in a rush, and starving... You know, like most days.

Hungry, I pulled into the stall I placed my order and waited. I wasn't mad or particularly upset, but when you brought me my Sonic cheeseburger, let's just say I wasn't in the greatest mood.

To The Kindest Sonic Carhop On Troup In Tyler, Texas

You and your co-workers were running ragged and I could tell it wasn't the easiest of days for you either. But as you handed me my food through my window you smiled so big and said "I hope you have a GREAT rest of your day!" And something changed. Strange thing is, I felt like you meant it. And my day got better. Thank you.

It turns out I'm not the only one. Scottie Norelle Shryock Rasberry had such a great experience at the same Sonic, she had to share her story on social media. It'll put a smile on your face for sure.

"RAVE RAVE RAVE," she begins her post. "My son and I went to Sonic on Troup Hwy today. They had a sign on the speaker saying the drive thru was closed, and I'll admit, I got a little grumpy about it... But as I watched the employees, I realized: there were only TWO people working there! AND their drive thru window was stuck open. I asked the lady who brought our food if it was just the two of them working, and she smiled, saying, "Yeah, but just for now." She was polite, cheerful, and professional, and the food was hot and delicious, as always."

Now, I can't be certain that this is the same employee I had the pleasant exchange with, but there's a pretty good chance of it. And if it's not, this Sonic has got some great employees working for them.

Scottie closed out her RAVE with a "shoutout to the two ladies working the entire restaurant alone this morning at Sonic. They're hustling their butts off and doing an amazing job."

And from the looks of it I'm not the only one who appreciated your post: