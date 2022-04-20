Meet the Other Toby Keith, a Record-Setting Chihuahua

Toby Keith says he's not as good as he once once, but he's as good once as he ever was. A record-setting dog who shares his name can relate.

Gisela Shore's 21-year-old chihuahua was just recognized as the world's oldest living dog. His name is TobyKeith, and technically he broke the record on March 16 at 21 years and 66 days.

"People can't believe how good he looks for his age," Shore tells USA Today. If you're wondering, the country singer turns 61 years old in July.

TobyKeith the dog was born on Jan. 9, 2001, as the singer was racing "You Shouldn't Kiss Me Like This" up the country airplay charts. "I Wanna Talk About Me" and "Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue" were unheard, not to be released for another year. Shore took ownership of the puppy and changed his name to TobyKeith, from Peanut Butter. On any given day, look for him to take a morning walk, snack on a slice of turkey and then fall asleep next to his owner while she works.

Toby Keith the singer keeps a slightly more active schedule: He'll tour aggressively this summer, playing hits and songs from his new Peso in My Pocket album (2021).

For those curious, the all-time oldest dog is an Australian cattle dog who lived for 29 years and five months. While TobyKeith is doing well, Shore admits he does have a heart condition that might keep him from becoming the oldest dog ever.